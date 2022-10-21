Keep Kids Warm This Winter, Toba Cohen-Dunning Explains How You Can Help and Why It’s Important

Winter weather is on the way, and we want to ensure every child has a new hat, pair of gloves, and scarf this winter season. The Omaha Public Schools Foundation (OPSF) has a drive going on right now called “20,000 Villagers” which will ensure that kids get the tools they need to stay warm while waiting for the bus.

Toba Cohen-Dunning, Executive Director of the Omaha Public Schools Foundation, had a chat with Mike Hogan about the many things this organization does to help students and their families overcome tough times. She also mentioned that they need your help. A donation right now to the “20,000 Villagers” program will ensure that kids stay warm this winter. OPSF is collecting for this drive only until October 28th, so they ask that you contribute soon.

More information and the many ways in which one can donate are available at https://omahapublicschoolsfoundation.org/20000-villagers/

Here is a direct link to the donation form: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E354859&id=35

The Omaha Public Schools Foundation is recognized as a tax exempt organization under Section 501 (c) 3 of the Internal Revenue Code. It is incorporated under Nebraska Law as a nonprofit corporation.