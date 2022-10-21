© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Keep Kids Warm This Winter, Toba Cohen-Dunning Explains How You Can Help and Why It’s Important

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT
OPSF.JPG
-
/

Winter weather is on the way, and we want to ensure every child has a new hat, pair of gloves, and scarf this winter season. The Omaha Public Schools Foundation (OPSF) has a drive going on right now called “20,000 Villagers” which will ensure that kids get the tools they need to stay warm while waiting for the bus.

Toba Cohen-Dunning, Executive Director of the Omaha Public Schools Foundation, had a chat with Mike Hogan about the many things this organization does to help students and their families overcome tough times. She also mentioned that they need your help. A donation right now to the “20,000 Villagers” program will ensure that kids stay warm this winter. OPSF is collecting for this drive only until October 28th, so they ask that you contribute soon.

More information and the many ways in which one can donate are available at https://omahapublicschoolsfoundation.org/20000-villagers/

Here is a direct link to the donation form: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E354859&id=35

The Omaha Public Schools Foundation is recognized as a tax exempt organization under Section 501 (c) 3 of the Internal Revenue Code. It is incorporated under Nebraska Law as a nonprofit corporation.

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral Newsomaha public schools foundationOmaha Public Schools
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan