Scary Ghost Stories, Harriet Tubman, & More This Weekend From Art of Imagination-Carrie Nath Explains

Ollie Webb overcame numerous emotional and physical adversities. She succeeded with the help of organizations like the Ollie Webb Center Inc. and her own indomitable spirit. Her life was an inspiring example of courage, strength and perseverance. The Ollie Webb Center Inc.’s name honors a life well-lived in spite of unique challenges — and reminds us that people should be known by their names and accomplishments, not by their disabilities.

The Art of Imagination, the performing and visual arts program of Ollie Webb Center, Inc., offers ongoing arts courses and special projects for the students of the Ollie Webb Center. Visual arts programs include drawing, painting, and sculpture courses along with many others. Performing arts courses include acting, music, and dance.

The Art of Imagination’s (AOI) current annual inclusive theater production is Did You Hear That? Ghost Stories From Around the World. Carrie Nath, Managing Director of the Art of Imagination, chatted with Mike Hogan about this great production which takes place tonight, Saturday, and Sunday. All are invited to enjoy the scary stories as well as the pre-show costume party on Saturday. All shows are at the Scottish Rite Theater in downtown Omaha. More information can be found at https://www.olliewebbinc.org/