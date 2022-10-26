At Bemis Center’s Benefit Art Auction Enjoy Food, Art, & Music; Chris Cook Chats About Who Benefits

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts facilitates the creation, presentation, and understanding of contemporary art through an international residency program, exhibitions, and educational programs. And this Friday they are hosting their Benefit Art Auction Exhibition! This huge party includes a tented block party in front of Bemis on 12th Street, food, beverages, mobile bidding, and live music…And Art…Lots of art!

Chris Cook, Executive Director of Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts spoke to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this event which starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28th. Art is available online right now. Those pieces that have not been garnered before the event will be in the auction portion of the evening. You can view the available art at Benefit Art Auction site.

Chris explained that proceeds support participating artists and raise critical funds to ensure Bemis Center's free, year-round exhibitions, Open House / Open Studios, LOW END performances, and public programs.

Information about the event can be found at bemiscenter.org.