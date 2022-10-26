Opera Omaha Opens Another Season, Kurt Howard Discusses Shows And How They Were Chosen

Another season is set to open at Opera Omaha, our city’s only professional opera company, and what a season it will be! Producing Director Kurt Howard chatted with Mike Hogan about the upcoming season, which opens on November 4th with “X, The Life and Times of Malcolm X. Kurt talks about the importance of that show and the others that round out a season of majestic singing, sets, and entertainment.

The entire staff at Opera Omaha is excited to start another year of spectacle!

More information about Opera Omaha can be found at 2022-2023 Opera Omaha Season.