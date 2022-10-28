“The Conduit Live” Features Entertainment of All Kinds on Nov. 4th, Kris Lager Explains on KIOS-FM

Friday, November 4th Benson Theatre will be busting with entertainment…A variety of entertainment and acts that will literally have something for everyone!

Omaha Entertainment Award winner Kris Lager has assembled a variety show with bands, singing, magic, comedy, a live painter, and many more surprises. Kris spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this debut show and how this may become a regular event in the Omaha area.

Information about the show and tickets can be found at https://bensontheatre.org/.