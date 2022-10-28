© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

“The Conduit Live” Features Entertainment of All Kinds on Nov. 4th, Kris Lager Explains on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published October 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT
Friday, November 4th Benson Theatre will be busting with entertainment…A variety of entertainment and acts that will literally have something for everyone!

Omaha Entertainment Award winner Kris Lager has assembled a variety show with bands, singing, magic, comedy, a live painter, and many more surprises. Kris spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this debut show and how this may become a regular event in the Omaha area.

Information about the show and tickets can be found at https://bensontheatre.org/.

