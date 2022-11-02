© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Opera Omaha's 'X' Opens Friday, Baritone Joshua Conyers on His Role, Life, & Our Community on KIOS

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 2, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT
Opera Omaha-1.JPG
-
/

Opera Omaha’s season opens on Friday, November 4th, with a wonderful production of “X: The Life and Times of Malcom X.” Joshua Conyers has come into town to sing the role of Reginald, Malcom’s brother who played a pivotal role in helping shape this historical figure.

Joshua was kind enough to spend some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the show, what it means to him to have this opportunity to be a part of such an historic production, how music truly saved his life, and the reason he is staying behind in Omaha after the show closes to give back to our community.

More information and show times can be found at www.OperaOmaha.org.

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral Newsopera omahaopera outdoorsopera
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan