Opera Omaha's 'X' Opens Friday, Baritone Joshua Conyers on His Role, Life, & Our Community on KIOS

Opera Omaha’s season opens on Friday, November 4th, with a wonderful production of “X: The Life and Times of Malcom X.” Joshua Conyers has come into town to sing the role of Reginald, Malcom’s brother who played a pivotal role in helping shape this historical figure.

Joshua was kind enough to spend some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss the show, what it means to him to have this opportunity to be a part of such an historic production, how music truly saved his life, and the reason he is staying behind in Omaha after the show closes to give back to our community.

More information and show times can be found at www.OperaOmaha.org.