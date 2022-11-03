© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

NAM's 16th Annual Summit is on 11/10/22, Rosey Higgs Discusses Who Should Go and Why on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
Strengthening the collective voice, leadership, and capacity of nonprofit organizations enriching the quality of community life throughout Nebraska and Western Iowa is the mission of the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands. And the 16th Annual Nonprofit Summit of the Midlands gets a lot of mission done in a short amount of time!

Rosie Higgs, Director of Programs for the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this summit and the types of people who will benefit from attending.

This event, on Thursday, November 10th at the Embassy Suites La Vista Hotel and Conference Center, will feature presentations, breakout sessions and workshops on a variety of topics that will energize nonprofit attendees and leave them with actionable takeaways. The conference will feature a keynote presentation from Sean Thomas-Breitfeld and Frances Kunreuther of the Building Movement Project. They will share their updated report, Trading Glass Ceilings for Glass Cliffs, which focuses on the experiences and challenges of nonprofit leaders of color who have attained the top positions in their organizations.

More information about the summit is available online at https://namsummit.swoogo.com/2022/2274064

