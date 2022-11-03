Vesper Concerts Kicks-off With Cello & Piano Greats, Kristi Treu Discusses New Season on KIOS-FM

Now in their 34th season of free concerts, Vesper Concerts continues to fulfill their mission, to provide the greater Omaha community with unique, memorable, and accessible music experiences that engage, educate, and inspire both patrons and performers.

Their upcoming offering fits right into that mission. On Sunday, November 6th at 3:00 “Music for Cello and Piano” will be performed by cellist Anita Graef and pianist Louise Chan at the Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S. 114th Street, Omaha.

Executive Director of Vesper Concerts, Kristi Treu spent a little time chatting with Mike Hogan about this season starting concert, some of the concerts that will round out the rest of the offerings into 2023, and how wonderful it is to gather again and bask in the wonderful music presented approximately every six weeks.

As mentioned, the concerts are free, (though a freewill donation will be accepted), and open to the public. More information can be found at https://vesperconcerts.org/.