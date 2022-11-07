Annual AIM Tech Awards Celebrates Tech Innovators, Tony Veland Talks About the Nov. 10th Event

Change makers and community visionaries play a vital role in building Nebraska’s unique and diverse tech community to help close the gap on the tech professions shortage. The annual AIM Tech Awards Presented by Cox Business on Thursday, November 10th at Founder’s One | Nine will honor and celebrate those innovators, who are leading the industry forward and fueling the community’s tech sector to build a stronger, more diverse and unique tech community in the Silicon Prairie.

AIM’s Business Development Director Tony Veland spoke with Mike Hogan about this event and the mission of the AIM organization. Tickets for Thursday’s event are free to the public with a suggested donation. Proceeds will support AIM’s vision of building a thriving community where anyone can pursue a rewarding tech career.

AIM released the names of the winners in each category:

Tech Volunteer of the Year: Todd Campbell, Charles Schwab

Community Builder of the Year: Omaha STEM Ecosystem

Startup of the Year: Pinata

Tech Innovator of the Year: Children’s Hospital & Medical Center; Interscripts

Tech Talent Professional of the Year: Mary Kyle, FNBO

Enterprise of the Year: Farm Credit Services of America

Tech Leader of the Year: Steve Kohrs, Cync Health

Tech Educator of the Year: David Sheesley, Talent Plus