Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Annual AIM Tech Awards Celebrates Tech Innovators, Tony Veland Talks About the Nov. 10th Event

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 7, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST
AIM.JPG
-
/

Change makers and community visionaries play a vital role in building Nebraska’s unique and diverse tech community to help close the gap on the tech professions shortage. The annual AIM Tech Awards Presented by Cox Business on Thursday, November 10th at Founder’s One | Nine will honor and celebrate those innovators, who are leading the industry forward and fueling the community’s tech sector to build a stronger, more diverse and unique tech community in the Silicon Prairie.

AIM’s Business Development Director Tony Veland spoke with Mike Hogan about this event and the mission of the AIM organization. Tickets for Thursday’s event are free to the public with a suggested donation. Proceeds will support AIM’s vision of building a thriving community where anyone can pursue a rewarding tech career.

AIM released the names of the winners in each category:

Tech Volunteer of the Year: Todd Campbell, Charles Schwab

Community Builder of the Year: Omaha STEM Ecosystem

Startup of the Year: Pinata

Tech Innovator of the Year: Children’s Hospital & Medical Center; Interscripts

Tech Talent Professional of the Year: Mary Kyle, FNBO

Enterprise of the Year: Farm Credit Services of America

Tech Leader of the Year: Steve Kohrs, Cync Health

Tech Educator of the Year: David Sheesley, Talent Plus

For more information about the AIM Tech Awards and how you can support programs that impact thousands of students, job seekers, professionals and companies in the Greater Omaha area and throughout Nebraska, please visit aimtechawards.org.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan