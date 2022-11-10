“Shine The Light on Hunger” Helping Food Bank for the Heartland, Stephanie Sullivan Explains on KIOS

- /

For the 16th consecutive year, Conagra Brands and Conagra Brands Foundation invite the community to help “Shine the Light on Hunger” this holiday season now through December 31 in partnership with the Holiday Lights Festival.

All proceeds from the campaign benefit Food Bank for the Heartland and the work they do to support and empower our community. And they do a lot of work for the 93 counties in Nebraska and western Iowa counties they serve.

Stephanie Sullivan Communications & Media Relations Manager from Food Bank for the Heartland spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the distribution model they use, how they can leverage their size to receive and process food in bulk then package and distribute it in manageable portions to food banks and pantries across the two state area.

The numbers are staggering, 26.6 million meals to children alone in fiscal year 2022. And your help is needed more than ever as many of our neighbors turn to food pantries, schools, and more to dodge food insecurity. You are invited to make donations of non-perishable food at the various drop off sites around town, including all area Baker’s stores. Or you can make monetary donations by visiting www.FoodBankHeartland.org.

It’s time to “Shine the Light on Hunger” so we all know what we are aiming for. More information about this several week event can be found at https://www.holidaylightsfestival.org/shine-the-light-on-hunger/.