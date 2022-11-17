Ebenezer Scrooge’s Final Words-Actor Jerry Longe Talks About His Final Performances On "Live & Local"

For 47 years Omaha has turned to the Omaha Community Playhouse to spend an evening preparing for the holidays by examining what the meaning of these holidays is and what constitutes a “good life.” For the past 17 years, Jerry Longe has played the role of the grouchy curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge who, through his journey to the past, present, and future, gains an understanding of how he can make a difference in the world and achieve redemption. And while the story and lessons from it are timeless, Jerry’s tenure in the role of the infamous Scrooge is not.

This is Jerry’s last run as Ebenezer Scrooge. In a conversation with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” Jerry talks about the role, the friends, his favorite part of the show (he never misses it), and what the future holds. It’s a fun chat with someone who has been a part of the fabric of the holidays in Omaha for nearly two decades.

For information on how you can be a part of Jerry Longe’s final performances, which open on Friday, November 18th and run through December 23rd, go to the website https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/a-christmas-carol-2/.