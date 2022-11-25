© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more.

Harry Potter Comes To Life As Omaha Symphony’s Ernest Richardson Conducts The Sound Track Live

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published November 25, 2022 at 3:12 AM CST
Ever wish you could “live” your favorite movie? Now you can experience Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix live, musically, at the Holland Performing Arts Center on November 26th and 27th.

Maestro Ernest Richardson discusses this live orchestral performance which is performed in perfect synchronization with the movie playing for all to experience. Ernest chats with Mike Hogan about how this works, that the Omaha Symphony has been a leader in presenting these types of performances, and how he has come to be in demand nationwide to conduct these types of events.

More information can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/harry-potter-order-of-the-phoenix.

