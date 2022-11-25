"Sister" Is Back! - Mary Zentmyer Explains The Latest In The “Sister’s Catechism” Series At OCP

Sister is back, and she’s solving mysteries! Mary Zentmyer reprises her role as Sister in a new production at the Omaha Community Playhouse “Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Mystery of the Magi’s Gold” which will open Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.” This show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre, opening November 25th and running through 23rd. Local choirs will be featured during each of these hilarious performances.

Mary spent some time with Mike Hogan, introducing him to “Sister” and the whole fun-filled evening that is a catechism performance.

More information about the show can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/sisters-christmas-catechismthe-mystery-of-the-magis-gold/