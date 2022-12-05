© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

inCOMMON Provides Affordable Housing, & Film Streams Event on 12/6-Christian Gray Explains on KIOS

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 5, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST
On Tuesday, December 6, Film Streams will be screening the film Push, a documentary exploring the challenge of housing as both an economic commodity and a human right. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion.

InCOMMON Community Development Co-Director Christian Gray spent some time talking to Mike Hogan about the purpose behind screening this film and the goals behind the discussion that follows. Christian talked about how no one should have to face a lifetime of poverty simply because of the zip code into which they were born. He mentioned that inCOMMON alleviates poverty at a root level by uniting and strengthening vulnerable neighborhoods.

He also invited everyone to join this film viewing and discussion. More information on the screening and discussion can be found at https://filmstreams.org/films/date/2022-12-06.

More information about how you can help inCOMMON help others can be found at this website: https://incommoncd.org/.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan