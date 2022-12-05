inCOMMON Provides Affordable Housing, & Film Streams Event on 12/6-Christian Gray Explains on KIOS

On Tuesday, December 6, Film Streams will be screening the film Push , a documentary exploring the challenge of housing as both an economic commodity and a human right. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion.

InCOMMON Community Development Co-Director Christian Gray spent some time talking to Mike Hogan about the purpose behind screening this film and the goals behind the discussion that follows. Christian talked about how no one should have to face a lifetime of poverty simply because of the zip code into which they were born. He mentioned that inCOMMON alleviates poverty at a root level by uniting and strengthening vulnerable neighborhoods.

He also invited everyone to join this film viewing and discussion. More information on the screening and discussion can be found at https://filmstreams.org/films/date/2022-12-06.

More information about how you can help inCOMMON help others can be found at this website: https://incommoncd.org/.