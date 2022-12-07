© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Boys & Girls Clubs Change Lives and Develop Leaders…Just Ask Their CEO Richard Webb…He’d Know!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 7, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST
Boys and Girls Clubs-1.JPG
-
/

When the mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, healthy and caring members of society, you know we are talking about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands!

Richard Webb, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, spent some time on “Live & Local” talking to Mike Hogan about his lifelong involvement with the organization, the positive differences he’s seen in the lives of young people who participate, and the good the clubs provide on a daily basis.

For more information about this very affordable club for kids, go to https://bgcomaha.org/.

Boys and Girls Clubs-2.JPG
-
/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNews
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan