Boys & Girls Clubs Change Lives and Develop Leaders…Just Ask Their CEO Richard Webb…He’d Know!

When the mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, healthy and caring members of society, you know we are talking about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Midlands!

Richard Webb, President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, spent some time on “Live & Local” talking to Mike Hogan about his lifelong involvement with the organization, the positive differences he’s seen in the lives of young people who participate, and the good the clubs provide on a daily basis.

For more information about this very affordable club for kids, go to https://bgcomaha.org/ .