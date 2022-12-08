© 2022 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Omaha Children’s Museum's New CEO, Fawn Taylor, Talks About Her History With OCM & More on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published December 8, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST
Since its inception in 1976, Omaha Children's Museum has been a special place where children can challenge themselves, discover how the world works and learn through play. It is Omaha’s primary participatory museum and provides a variety of hands-on exhibits, workshops, programs, presentations and special events that put children in touch with their ever-changing world. And now the Omaha Children’s Museum has a new leader!

Fawn Taylor has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of Omaha Children’s Museum. In this interview with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” Fawn talks about her journey to this position, a journey that has included guiding many to live better lives. She also talks about her long history with and connections to the Omaha Children’s museum and what a magical place like this can do to help families play, learn, and have fun together.

There are two major exhibits right now, “Moon to Mars” and “Santa’s Magic.” Details on these and more are available at https://ocm.org/.

