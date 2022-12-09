9:00 a.m. 12-12-22-Small Restaurants Can Apply For $10k-Jim Cavanaugh Explains How & Who’s Eligible

On Nov. 22, 2022, the Douglas County Board approved $700,000 for the Restaurant Assistance Program for grants to owners of local, small restaurant businesses in Douglas County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding comes from Commissioner Cavanaugh’s individual allocation of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds, as each Douglas County commissioner was allocated $2.5 million from the initial ARPA funding.

In this interview, Jim Cavanaugh explained the program to Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” feature. It works like this:

The funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to restaurants with less than $1.25 million in revenue in either 2019 or 2020, and lost revenue due to COVID-19. Restaurants will receive a grant of up to $10,000.

The application portal is www.lutz.us/rap. Applications can be submitted beginning at 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. It is anticipated that the funds will be awarded quickly on a first-come, first-served basis, and any incomplete applications will be moved to the end of the application queue.

To qualify for the program, restaurant business owners must complete and sign a “Business Owner Attestation Form” and meet the following criteria:

▪ Restaurant owners will be required to submit the first three pages of their 2019, 2020 and/or 2021 business income tax returns (Form 1120, 1120S, or 1065), or if a sole proprietor, a complete copy of their 2019, 2020 and/or 2021 Schedule C.

▪ In addition to the income tax returns, the most recently filed Nebraska Sales/Use Tax return will need to be submitted.

▪ The applicant must submit a copy of its restaurant lease agreement or proof of ownership of the restaurant building.

For an application to be considered complete, it must be initialed by the business owner and meet the following eligibility requirements:

▪ The applicant business entity is a bricks-and-mortar restaurant operating in Douglas County, Nebraska that is an active, ongoing business as of the date of the application for funds.

▪ The applicant business was open for business on or before March 1, 2020.

▪ The applicant business must submit a copy of its restaurant lease agreement or proof of ownership of the restaurant building.

▪ The applicant business signs a self-attestation form.

▪ The owner of the business signs a self-attestation form.

▪ The applicant business entity was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and had revenues of less than $1,250,000 during calendar year 2019 and had a decrease in revenues from 2019 to 2020 OR had revenues less than $1,250,000 in 2020 and had a decrease in revenues from 2020 to 2021.

▪ The owner of the business entity applying for the funds does not own 51% or more of a separate entity submitting an application for funds.

▪ The income tax and sales/use tax forms submitted with the Restaurant Assistance Program application are the same forms that have been filed with the Internal Revenue Service and State of Nebraska.