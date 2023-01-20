In This 2-Part Chat, Khalid Long Explains Dramaturgy, OCP’s "Fences," & August Wilson’s Place In History

This weekend, the Omaha Community Playhouse opens August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, Fences. In addition to the very talented director, cast, crew, stage hands, and technical folks who have brought their gifts to this production, there is also a dramaturg…(Sound effect of screeching brakes then a needle across a record)…A what?

Dr. Khalid Long has received this reaction a lot during his career. In this two-part interview with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” Khalid explains what a dramaturg is, what they do, and why it is so important for Omaha Community Playhouse to utilize the services of one especially for this play. HINT: Fences is just one of August Wilson’s The American Century Cycle, and historical context is crucial.

Fences opens on January 20th and runs through February 12th. More information about show times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/august-wilsonsfences/.