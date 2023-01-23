Omaha Symphony Music Director Bahl Conducts The Works of The Master, John Williams, & Chats on KIOS

Currently in his second season as Music Director of the Omaha Symphony, Ankush Kumar Bahl has delivered resonant performances of masterworks, new and old, championing American composers and artists while pursuing innovative, community-based concert design. And this week he is conducting the music of the master American composer! Maestro and the Music of John Williams is on January 28 and 29 at 7:30 and 2:00 at The Holland Center. Maestro Bahl leads the Omaha Symphony in music by one of America’s greatest composers for film and the concert stage — John Williams — performing music from the scores of The Cowboys, Star Wars, E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jurassic Park, and more.

During this interview with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local,” Maestro Bahl talks about the importance of celebrating American artists, the joy of researching this music and assembling the program, and much more!

Here’s a chance to enjoy the live playing of the soundtrack of our past 40 years. Information on show times and tickets can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/music-of-john-williams.