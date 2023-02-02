Countryside Community Church & Tri-Faith Initiative-Being Part of Something Bigger, Making Omaha Better

Countryside Community Church is located at 13130 Faith Plaza (132 and Pacific Streets) and it is part of a larger mission and organization called The Tri-Faith Initiative. The Tri-Faith Commons is the only place of its kind in the world. It brings together a synagogue, church, mosque, and interfaith center on 38-acres in the American heartland of Omaha, Nebraska.

Tri-Faith is a national model and center for interfaith learning, collaboration, and celebration.

Countryside Community Church interim pastor Keith Herron, and church lay leader Deb McCollister joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss this wonderful coexistence that celebrates diversity, tolerance, and encourages the sharing of knowledge and faith among all people. Anyone is welcome anytime.

For information, one can go to https://www.trifaith.org/thecommons/countryside-community-church/.