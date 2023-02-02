Museum Dedicated To The Work of World Renowned Artist & Holocaust Survivor Samuel Bak Opens Tomorrow

Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center will open to the public for the first time on February 4, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Aksarben Village, near University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) Scott Campus.

The public opening is free and will also be held February 4, 2023 at UNO Thompson Alumni Center, 6705 Dodge Street at 7:00 p.m. The event will consist of a conversation with Dr. Mark Celinscak, Samuel Bak and Bernie Pucker along with a brief musical performance inspired by the art of Samuel Bak. RSVP’s are required as space is limited.

Hillary Nather-Detisch, Executive Director of the Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center, spoke with Mike Hogan about the years of planning that have gone into this opening and the bright future plans for a permanent museum on the horizon. Hillary explained how the Museum houses works of art by renowned artist and Holocaust survivor Samuel Bak. In this temporary space, the Museum will showcase 99 pieces of Bak’s work through rotating exhibitions, as well as provide classroom and presentation spaces for tours, lectures, and curated programming.

More information can be found at https://events.unomaha.edu/event/samuel-bak-museum-the-learning-center

The origins of Samuel Bak Museum: The Learning Center go back to 2019, when Dr. Mark Celinscak worked with Pucker Gallery to create an exhibition titled WITNESS: The Art of Samuel Bak, which welcomed 4,500 visitors, including more than 2,000 middle and high-school students over its three-month run. The exhibition was sponsored by the Sam & Frances Fried Holocaust & Genocide Academy and The Schwalb Center for Israel & Jewish Studies. In conjunction with the exhibition, the Leonard and Shirley Goldstein Center for Human Rights hosted “Witness: A Goldstein Symposium on Art and Human Rights,” which brought scholars from around the world to discuss art and human rights issues.

https://www.unomaha.edu/samuel-bak-museum-the-learning-center/index.php