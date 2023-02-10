OCP’s RENT Opens Tonight! Stephen Santa Chats on KIOS About Living The Dream of Directing This Show

RENT, the cultural phenomenon that has inspired audiences for a quarter century opens tonight at The Omaha Community Playhouse. This production is a raw and emotional year in the life of a diverse group of friends and struggling artists, chasing their dreams under the shadow of drug addictions and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize, this iconic rock musical has become a cultural touchstone, rite of passage and source of joy and strength for millions.

And it has been the dream of OCP’s Artistic Director, Stephen Santa to direct this show. During Stephen’s recent chat with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” he talks about what this show means to him, its continued relevance today, and his approach to directing this show and fulfilling a dream.

The show runs from February 10th through March 19th. More information about show times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/rent/.