Vesper Concerts Executive Director Kristi Treu Chats About This Sunday’s “Classic Meets Cool” & More

Vesper Concerts provides the greater Omaha community with unique, memorable, and accessible music experiences that engage, educate, and inspire both patrons and performers. Executive Director, Kristi Treu chatted with Mike Hogan at KIOS-FM about the current season, from this weekend’s concert of Pianist Barron Ryan (entitled “Classic Meets Cool”) to the “Oboe & English Horn Trio” in March and all the way through the April and May offerings. No reservations are needed, as this concert is free, and everyone is invited to experience this wonderful music!

All concerts take place at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S 114th St, Omaha, with the first of the bunch happening this Sunday, February 19th at 3:00 p.m.

More information and a schedule is available at https://vesperconcerts.org/.