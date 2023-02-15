© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Vesper Concerts Executive Director Kristi Treu Chats About This Sunday’s “Classic Meets Cool” & More

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 15, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST
Vesper Concerts provides the greater Omaha community with unique, memorable, and accessible music experiences that engage, educate, and inspire both patrons and performers. Executive Director, Kristi Treu chatted with Mike Hogan at KIOS-FM about the current season, from this weekend’s concert of Pianist Barron Ryan (entitled “Classic Meets Cool”) to the “Oboe & English Horn Trio” in March and all the way through the April and May offerings. No reservations are needed, as this concert is free, and everyone is invited to experience this wonderful music!

All concerts take place at Presbyterian Church of the Cross, 1517 S 114th St, Omaha, with the first of the bunch happening this Sunday, February 19th at 3:00 p.m.

More information and a schedule is available at https://vesperconcerts.org/.

