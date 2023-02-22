Douglas County Health Department’s Phil Rooney Discusses Mission of Keeping Entire Community Healthy

There’s an organization with a mission to protect, promote, and prioritize the health of the entire community, thus making that community one that is healthy, vibrant, and resilient for everyone, everywhere. That organization striving to complete this mission, literally every day, is the Douglas County Health Department. While you may have heard their reports and infection counts during the pandemic, that is only one small facet of what they do to keep the community as a whole healthy and help those in need one person at a time. From testing kits, clinics, and vaccinations to WIC, food safety, and mental health, DCHD has resources available for the citizens of Douglas County.

Phil Rooney is the Resource Specialist (i.e. Public Information Officer) of the Douglas County Health Department and on a recent episode of KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” he discussed the many services that are provided by DCHD as well as the portions of his job that he finds rewarding, while working in a city he loves.

If you need any information regarding health resources, the website is https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/