© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Douglas County Health Department’s Phil Rooney Discusses Mission of Keeping Entire Community Healthy

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published February 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST
DCHD-1.JPG
-
/

There’s an organization with a mission to protect, promote, and prioritize the health of the entire community, thus making that community one that is healthy, vibrant, and resilient for everyone, everywhere. That organization striving to complete this mission, literally every day, is the Douglas County Health Department. While you may have heard their reports and infection counts during the pandemic, that is only one small facet of what they do to keep the community as a whole healthy and help those in need one person at a time. From testing kits, clinics, and vaccinations to WIC, food safety, and mental health, DCHD has resources available for the citizens of Douglas County.

Phil Rooney is the Resource Specialist (i.e. Public Information Officer) of the Douglas County Health Department and on a recent episode of KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” he discussed the many services that are provided by DCHD as well as the portions of his job that he finds rewarding, while working in a city he loves.

If you need any information regarding health resources, the website is https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/

DCHD-2.JPG
-
/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewscoronaviruscovid-19COVID 19douglas county health department
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan