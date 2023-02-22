On KIOS-FM, Outlook Enrichment Exec Dir Paulette Monthei Talks About Thriving With Low Vision

February is low vision awareness month. More than 35,000 people in Nebraska report blindness or severe difficulty seeing even with glasses, and more than 15,000 of them live in Omaha.

Outlook Enrichment provides health management tools and resources with accessibility to visually impaired individuals. With a daily mission of empowering people living with vision loss with the skills and tools to achieve their goals. And to live life to the fullest!

Paulette Monthei is the Executive Director of Outlook Enrichment and on a recent installment of “Live & Local” she explained how this organization is a private nonprofit rehabilitation agency for the blind and visually impaired, providing a wide range of services to meet the community's unique needs of individuals living with vision loss. She also talked about some of the activities that are offered to people with low vision issues…And the list just may surprise you!

If you or someone you know suffers from low vision, needs resources, help, or wants to help others by volunteering, go to https://www.outlooken.org/.

