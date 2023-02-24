Impacts of Redlining Still Felt In Omaha Today, Terri Crawford Explains & Invites All To “Undesign The Redline”

Redlining is the practice of systemic disinvestment of resources and services from residents of certain communities based on race. In the era of the New Deal, during the Roosevelt administration, bank lenders, insurers, and government agencies would draw red lines on maps to indicate neighborhoods with minority occupants, deeming them “high-risk for mortgage lenders." In these "redlined" neighborhoods, residents were refused loans, subjected to predatory lending with unfavorable terms, and denied financial services or had such services limited.

Terri Crawford, a University of Nebraska at Omaha Community Fellow - Addressing Redlining through Community Engagement, Adjunct Professor Department of Black Studies and Criminology and Criminal Justice, and Public Policy Director, League of Women Voters Greater Omaha spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” in this two-part interview about the practice of redlining, the impacts it still has today (though outlawed in 1968), and invited everyone to see the exhibition “Undesign the Redline.”

More information about attending the exhibit can be found at https://www.unomaha.edu/service-learning-academy/priority-areas/redlining.php