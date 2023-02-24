Why is the Sarpy County Museum Moving/Expanding? Because History Never Stops - Ben Justman Explains on KIOS-FM

Sarpy County has an historical museum. This museum protects, preserves, and promotes the rich history of Sarpy County. And it tells the story of Sarpy County, from the beginning. This is a story of diversity, growth, and change. The county has been home to Native Americans, including the Otoe, Omaha, and Pawnee, for thousands of years. Then, in the early 1800s, explorers followed the Missouri and Platte Rivers to arrive in Sarpy County. Over the next 150 years, the county continued to grow. This was largely due to the coming of the railroad, the establishment of Fort Crook (which later became Offutt Air Force Base), the addition of the Martin Bomber plant during World War II, and the influence of the neighboring metropolis of Omaha.

Ben Justman is the Executive Director of the Sarpy County Historical Museum. On an episode of “Live & Local” Ben explained to Mike Hogan the reasons why an expansion to the museum is needed. And why that expansion will be a new facility. (Spoiler Alert: The Sarpy County Museum’s current location is isolated in a residential neighborhood, on a dead-end street immediately next to Offutt Air Force Base, preventing future expansion.)

Ben also discussed some of the great artifacts the museum has, the plans for utilizing future growth to best serve the public, and why it is so important for all of us to mark, view, and learn from the history of our community.

For more information about the museum and its activities, go to http://sarpycountymuseum.org/.

“Oto delegation” by John K. Hillers (1843-1925) /