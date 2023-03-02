OCP’s “Dream Gils” Opens Friday, Director Kathy Tyree Chats On Show’s Music, Relevance, & Great Cast

Omaha Community Playhouse is opening their newest production, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical is inspired by some of the biggest musical acts of the 1960s, Dream Girls! The story follows a trio of women soul singers who catch their big break during an amateur competition. Their friendship is challenged to endure the trappings of their rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom.

Kathy Tyree has directed this show. She is also the Director of Inclusion and Community Engagement for The Omaha Community Playhouse. During her discussion with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” Kathy discusses some of the issues that the performers of color faced in the 60’s…And how some of those same issues are still relevant and impactful today.

Dream Girls opens on Friday, March 3rd and runs through March 26th. Information on show times and tickets can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/productions/dreamgirls/.