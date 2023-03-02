“Walk & Roll For Disabilities” Raises Funds & Celebrates Everyone - Mary McHale Explains on KIOS-FM

The Meyer Foundation for Disabilities supports recreational therapy programs at the Munroe-Meyer Institute for adults with disabilities. These programs are especially important given the stark drop-off in services and activities available once an adult with a disability turns 21.

This Sunday, March 5th, at Oak View Mall the largest ever “Walk & Roll For Disabilities” event will take place to raise money and awareness for these very important programs. This year’s event is already special as it has the most registered participants in its 19 year history and room for many more!

Mary McHale, President of the Meyer Foundation for Disabilities, chatted with KIOS-FM’s Mike Hogan about the event, how the funds raised truly make a large difference in the lives of our friends with disabilities, and her personal reason for being involved with this charitable organization for whom she is president.

The festivities begin at 9:30 on 03-05-23 and will run until around 11:00, leaving the balance of the day for socializing with friends new and old. More information can be found at https://www.ms-stride.org/mfwalkandroll.

