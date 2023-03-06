© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Joslyn Castle’s International Women's Day Eve Celebrates The Women Who Built Omaha-Meg Welch Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST
International Women’s Day is Wednesday, March 8th. Joslyn Castle is marking the occasion with “International Women's Day Eve: Celebrating the Women Who Built Omaha with Dr. Eileen Wirth!”

Meg Welch is the Manager of Events and Community Relations at Joslyn Castle and she spoke to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the event and the many women whose accomplishments will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

More information can be found at https://joslyncastle.com/events/calendar-of-events.html/event/2023/03/07/international-women-s-day-eve-celebrating-the-women-who-built-omaha-with-dr-eileen-wirth/421562.

Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsjoslyn castlewomen
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
