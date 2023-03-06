Joslyn Castle’s International Women's Day Eve Celebrates The Women Who Built Omaha-Meg Welch Explains

International Women’s Day is Wednesday, March 8th. Joslyn Castle is marking the occasion with “International Women's Day Eve: Celebrating the Women Who Built Omaha with Dr. Eileen Wirth!”

Meg Welch is the Manager of Events and Community Relations at Joslyn Castle and she spoke to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the event and the many women whose accomplishments will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

More information can be found at https://joslyncastle.com/events/calendar-of-events.html/event/2023/03/07/international-women-s-day-eve-celebrating-the-women-who-built-omaha-with-dr-eileen-wirth/421562.