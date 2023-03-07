© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Ree Kaneko Award Winner Edra Soto to Give Talk At Bemis Center, Rachel Adams Explains All on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 7, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST
Bemis Center-1.JPG
-
/

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts facilitates the creation, presentation, and understanding of contemporary art through an international residency program, exhibitions, and educational programs.

This Thursday, 03-09-23, (6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) Edra Soto will give a talk as the 2022 Ree Kaneko Award winner. This annual award is bestowed to artists who have participated in Bemis's exhibition or residency programs and is named in honor of Ree Kaneko, Bemis Center co-founder, first Executive Director, and Board Member Emerita.

Rachel Adams, Chief Curator and Director of Programs for Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts spoke with Mike Hogan about this award which has blossomed to $25,000 thanks to individual donors committed to Bemis's ongoing support of its alumni community. Established in 2019, the Award is by nomination only and is selected by a panel of renowned curators and art historians.

More information about the event and how to attend can be found at https://www.bemiscenter.org/events/in-conversation-with-edra-soto. Admission to this event is free.

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsBemis Center for Contemporary Artsbemis center
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan