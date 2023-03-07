Ree Kaneko Award Winner Edra Soto to Give Talk At Bemis Center, Rachel Adams Explains All on KIOS-FM

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts facilitates the creation, presentation, and understanding of contemporary art through an international residency program, exhibitions, and educational programs.

This Thursday, 03-09-23, (6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.) Edra Soto will give a talk as the 2022 Ree Kaneko Award winner. This annual award is bestowed to artists who have participated in Bemis's exhibition or residency programs and is named in honor of Ree Kaneko, Bemis Center co-founder, first Executive Director, and Board Member Emerita.

Rachel Adams, Chief Curator and Director of Programs for Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts spoke with Mike Hogan about this award which has blossomed to $25,000 thanks to individual donors committed to Bemis's ongoing support of its alumni community. Established in 2019, the Award is by nomination only and is selected by a panel of renowned curators and art historians.

More information about the event and how to attend can be found at https://www.bemiscenter.org/events/in-conversation-with-edra-soto. Admission to this event is free.