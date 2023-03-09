© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live and Local
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Maestro Enrico Lopez-Yañez Returns To Omaha For “Baila con el Corazón” & Chats About Career, City, & More on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 9, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST
Maestro Enrico Lopez-Yañez returns to his Omaha roots with the Omaha Symphony to showcase the incredible students of El Museo Latino and South High. This one night only event is happening at the Omaha South High Auditorium on Thursday, March 9th starting at 7:00 p.m. This event, which is titled “Baila con el Corazón,” is free and family-friendly!

Enrico joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss his return to Omaha, the great joy he gets from working with the kids, and what this city has meant to him in his career as a conductor. More information on this show can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/baila-con-el-coraz%C3%B3n.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
