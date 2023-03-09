Maestro Enrico Lopez-Yañez Returns To Omaha For “Baila con el Corazón” & Chats About Career, City, & More on KIOS-FM

Maestro Enrico Lopez-Yañez returns to his Omaha roots with the Omaha Symphony to showcase the incredible students of El Museo Latino and South High. This one night only event is happening at the Omaha South High Auditorium on Thursday, March 9th starting at 7:00 p.m. This event, which is titled “Baila con el Corazón,” is free and family-friendly!

Enrico joined Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to discuss his return to Omaha, the great joy he gets from working with the kids, and what this city has meant to him in his career as a conductor. More information on this show can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/baila-con-el-coraz%C3%B3n.