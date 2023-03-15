KANEKO Hosts Opening Event of New Exhibition, Executive Director Stephan Grot Discusses on KIOS-FM

On March 24th at 7:00 p.m. you are invited to join KANEKO for a First Look opening event of the James Surls Exhibition “Nightshade and Red Bone” in collaboration with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. The second sculpture exhibition of KANEKO’s partnership with MECA Omaha-The Riverfront features the work of world-renowned sculptor James Surls (2020 Lifetime Achievement Award in Sculpture from The International Sculpture Center).

The Executive Director of Kaneko, Stephan Grot, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this event and the entertainment that is built into it. This is a collaboration with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) which will be performing for the occasion and conducting a series of weekly workshops focusing on creating, communicating, and commanding space through dance and movement.

More information about the event and tickets is available at https://thekaneko.org/programs/surls/.