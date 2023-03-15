© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

KANEKO Hosts Opening Event of New Exhibition, Executive Director Stephan Grot Discusses on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 15, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT
Kaneko-1.JPG
-
/

On March 24th at 7:00 p.m. you are invited to join KANEKO for a First Look opening event of the James Surls Exhibition “Nightshade and Red Bone” in collaboration with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. The second sculpture exhibition of KANEKO’s partnership with MECA Omaha-The Riverfront features the work of world-renowned sculptor James Surls (2020 Lifetime Achievement Award in Sculpture from The International Sculpture Center).

The Executive Director of Kaneko, Stephan Grot, chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about this event and the entertainment that is built into it. This is a collaboration with the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) which will be performing for the occasion and conducting a series of weekly workshops focusing on creating, communicating, and commanding space through dance and movement.

More information about the event and tickets is available at https://thekaneko.org/programs/surls/.

Kaneko-2.JPG
-
/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGeneral NewskanekoartsSculptors
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan