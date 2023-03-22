© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Kids Can Community Center Opens Doors On New Facility & Celebrates 115 Years Of Helping Kids Discover They Can!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 22, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
A recent survey found that 75% of Nebraska voters think access to quality child care is a serious problem. Kids Can Community Center has a mission to educate, engage, and inspire children through early childhood care and out-of-school experiences. Founded in 1908 as the Social Settlement Association of Omaha, they changed their name to Kids Can Community Center to better reflect their vision for children and families in our community.

And as the CEO of Kids Can Community Center, Robert Patterson, explained on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” they are about to celebrate an amazing anniversary milestone with a ribbon cutting.

On Monday, March 27th at 9:00 a.m. the doors open to the new facility at 4768 Q Street. This facility, the former site of Ashland Park School, more than doubles the space now available to Kids Can Community Center and as Patterson explained to Mike Hogan, that increases the number of kids they can help. They are also celebrating their 115th anniversary of providing quality childhood care!

Details on the ribbon cutting ceremony and the organization’s offerings can be found at https://kidscan.org/.

