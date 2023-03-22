© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The BBB® Helps Consumers And Businesses…They Also Award Scholarships & More - Josh Planos Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 22, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT
As Josh Planos, the Vice President of Communications & Public Relations for the Better Business Bureau® recently explained to Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” the overall mission of BBB is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust. But they are now providing an award for individuals for the first time in their history.

It is called the BBB Spark Award. It is meant to honor an entrepreneur, startup founder or new business owner under 45 who has prioritized ethical decision-making along the way. Like the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, applicants are measured by what they call the three Cs of Trust: Character, Culture and Community. It's completely free to apply and applicants don’t need to oversee businesses or organizations that are BBB Accredited to enter (the business or organization does however need to be in a good standing with the BBB).

For more information, to apply, or to nominate someone, go to BBB Spark Award, BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, or the following link for student scholarship information: https://www.bbb.org/local/0714/bbb-student-of-integrity-awards.html

The deadline for the Student Scholarships is Friday, 03/24/23. For both the Spark and Torch Awards the deadline is April 28, 2023.

