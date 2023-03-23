Meet The Artists At Bemis Center’s Open House, Rachel Adams & Artist Laura Fitzgerald Give Preview on KIOS-FM

Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts facilitates the creation, presentation, and understanding of contemporary art through, exhibitions, educational programs, and an international residency program.

Chief Curator and Director of Programs, Rachel Adams joined Mike Hogan to talk about the residency program and introduce one of the resident artists, Ireland’s own Laura Fitzgerald. Listeners, along with Mike, got to know Laura while also being told about the Open House/Open Studios event this Saturday, March 25th from Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Folks can visit with the current artists-in-residence (including Laura) to see their studios, view their works-in-progress, and discuss art, life, and their Bemis residency experience.

More information about this free event and the show that follows it can be found at https://www.bemiscenter.org/events/open-house-open-studios-2-2.