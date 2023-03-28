© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

OPS Career Center Shines On 3/31/23 With Career Fair-Students Win, Businesses Win, Jeremy Nielsen Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published March 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT
OPS Career Center-3.JPG
The Career Center provides ALL Omaha Public Schools 10th through 12th grade students access to 11 high-quality career pathways not available elsewhere. This is an invaluable opportunity to provide a glimpse into a career without the hefty price tag of college, earn industry credentials, experience workplace learning, engage employers, and have FUN learning by doing!

The Omaha Public Schools Career Center's Spring Hiring / Career Fair is Friday, March 31, 2023. Career Center Program Director, Jeremy Nielsen, explained to Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” that local employers looking for talent in welding, construction, electrical, automotive technician, automotive collision repair, Health CNA's, Health EMT's, IT Network support, and Digital Video/Communications will find a lot of talent right here!

Anyone looking for information can email Jeremy at Jeremy.Nielsen@OPS.org or go to https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=tm3mWBshN0q36A72lnQgwT6e0h_1JTNFm78ulw6LfM5UOTI3NDhSUkdFQkI2UjZPNFgwOE5JTlFQSS4u.

OPS Career Center-2.JPG
