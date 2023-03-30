No Fooling, April 1st, One Night Only, Omaha Symphony Plus Windborne’s Music of Led Zeppelin Equals A Rocking Night!

Conductor Brent Havens, vocalist Randy Jackson, and Windborne Music return to the Holland Center for a performance of their hit show, Windborne’s Music of Led Zeppelin. Brent Havens and the band join the Omaha Symphony to bring symphonic arrangements of classics like “Kashmir,” “Black Dog,” and “Good Times, Bad Times” to life—complete with a rock-concert light show, it’s a musical experience like none other.

Brent had a chat with Mike Hogan from “Live & Local” (and also a huge fan of Zeppelin) about the show, how Havens approached the music of the original heavy metal rock legends, the massive talent of the Omaha Symphony, and the wonder, acoustics, and safety of The Holland Center. The show is one night only, Saturday, April 1st, 7:30 p.m. at The Holland Center.

Information about the show can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/windborne-led-zeppelin