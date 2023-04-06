OCP’s Newest Offering Brings Inclusion To The Homes Of Those With Autism & Sensory Sensitivities-Stephen Santa Explains

The Omaha Community Playhouse is unveiling a Mobile Sensory Theatre - This is one of a handful of mobile theaters worldwide and the first in the Midwest. The VROOM! Mobile Sensory Theatre provides a comfortable, safe, and personalized theatre experience for children with autism and sensory sensitivities by bringing the performance directly to them. This allows children to enjoy the magic of theatre in a familiar and controlled environment while receiving a personalized experience aligned with their specific needs and preferences.

Omaha Community Playhouse Artistic Director Stephen Santa spoke on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” about the details behind the show (which is free), how the production is brought to the home of the child who will be enjoying it, and what has gone into making this travelling, sensory sensitive theatrical experience possible.

More information can be found at https://omahaplayhouse.com/inclusion/mobile-sensory-theatre-faq/?highlight=vroom.