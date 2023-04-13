© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

OGR’s Halley Taylor Talks Hope Through Music & Inclusion, Just In Time For The May 13th Showcase

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 13, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT
Omaha Girls Rock-2.JPG
-
/

Founded in Omaha, Nebraska in 2011, Omaha Girls Rock (OGR) has a mission to empower the community and the youth to use their voices through music education. Their primary role is to create opportunity for empowerment, self-discovery, cultural expression, and equitable access to the arts.

Halley Taylor has recently chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the organization she heads, the hope it provides, and that all are welcome and included.

The Spring Showcase is May 13th. Information about the organization, participating, or attending the Spring Showcase can be found at https://www.omahagirlsrock.org/.

Omaha Girls Rock-1.JPG
-
/

Tags
Live and Local live and local"Live & Local"KIOS NewsNewsOmaha Girls Rockgirls
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan