OGR’s Halley Taylor Talks Hope Through Music & Inclusion, Just In Time For The May 13th Showcase

Founded in Omaha, Nebraska in 2011, Omaha Girls Rock (OGR) has a mission to empower the community and the youth to use their voices through music education. Their primary role is to create opportunity for empowerment, self-discovery, cultural expression, and equitable access to the arts.

Halley Taylor has recently chatted with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the organization she heads, the hope it provides, and that all are welcome and included.

The Spring Showcase is May 13th. Information about the organization, participating, or attending the Spring Showcase can be found at https://www.omahagirlsrock.org/.