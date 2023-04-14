VNA Gives Care Freely, The 26th Annual Art & Soup Event Keeps That Practice Alive-Carol Patrick Explains on KIOS-FM

The Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) provides extremely necessary care for disadvantaged and under-served people. The list extends through so many categories such as children, youth and adults in group maternity homes, domestic violence and homeless shelters in Omaha and Council Bluffs. The VNA also provides nursing services for Infusion Pharmacy, Home Health Aide, Parenting Support, Flu and Immunization, Shelter Nursing, School Health, Home Health, as well as Hospice & Palliative Care.

Carol Patrick is the Chief Philanthropy Officer of the Visiting Nurse Association. Carole spent some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” talking about the mission, the wonderful people who are the VNA nurses and much more. This result is this two-part interview.

Carole also talked about the 26th Annual Art & Soup event this Sunday, April 16th at the Omaha Design Center from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. There is an art auction already underway and you can browse the many original art pieces at https://events.handbid.com/auctions/vna-art-and-soup-2023/items.

For information on VNA volunteering, donations, or the details on this fundraising event that funds the care given freely to so many in need, go to https://www.vnatoday.org/events/art-soup/.