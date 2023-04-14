“Wining In The Dark” Event Is April 23rd, Radio Talking Book Service’s Bekah Jerde Chats On Who Benefits

As you may recall, Radio Talking Book Service provides human-voiced information choices to individuals who have disabilities that prevent them from reading. And a couple of months ago, the Executive Director of Radio Talking Book Service, Bekah Jerde, was on “Live & Local” to discuss the new service offering of live Audio Description for performances and community events.

For this chat with Mike Hogan, Bekah brings news of the “7th Annual Wining in the Dark” on Sunday, April 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Nosh Wine Lounge, 1006 Dodge Street, Omaha. Folks can test taste buds with wines from around the world in a blindfolded tasting and delight in delectable delicacies created by the chef at Nosh Wine Lounge. Information on the event can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/7th-annual-wining-in-the-dark-tickets-534044660957.

All the proceeds raised will help fund the programs that are provided to people in need of these services free of charge. Have fun, enjoy some wine, and help folks who need it…Not a bad way to spend a Sunday!

Information on the services available and volunteer opportunities at Radio Talking Book Service can be found at https://rtbs.org/.