The New ED Of Girls Inc. Omaha Believes In And Has Utilized The Organization - Meet Angela McGraw

Girls Incorporated of Omaha, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. They opened their first center in 1975, and currently operate two locations in north and south Omaha. Girls Inc. Omaha’s mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

After 19 years, Executive Director Roberta Wilhelm retired. A selection committee led the national search for the new Executive Director. There was a rigorous process to choose a new ED, and chosen as the new Executive Director from that pool of incredibly talented candidates was Angela McGraw.

Angela was kind enough to spend some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to give us a chance to get to know her, find out her long term connection to Girls Inc. Omaha, and get a peek at the vision she has for Girls Inc. Omaha moving forward.

More information about the organization can be found at https://girlsincomaha.org/.