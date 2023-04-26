© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The New ED Of Girls Inc. Omaha Believes In And Has Utilized The Organization - Meet Angela McGraw

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published April 26, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT
Girls Inc Omaha-3.JPG
-
/

Girls Incorporated of Omaha, is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. They opened their first center in 1975, and currently operate two locations in north and south Omaha. Girls Inc. Omaha’s mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

After 19 years, Executive Director Roberta Wilhelm retired. A selection committee led the national search for the new Executive Director. There was a rigorous process to choose a new ED, and chosen as the new Executive Director from that pool of incredibly talented candidates was Angela McGraw.

Angela was kind enough to spend some time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” to give us a chance to get to know her, find out her long term connection to Girls Inc. Omaha, and get a peek at the vision she has for Girls Inc. Omaha moving forward.

More information about the organization can be found at https://girlsincomaha.org/.

Girls Inc Omaha-1.JPG
-
/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsGirls Inc. Omaha
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan