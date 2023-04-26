You Can Enjoy Cinco De Mayo & Help The Children Of Terminal Patients, Julie Liakos Explains How on KIOS-FM

You’ve heard of “Make-A Wish” for seriously ill children…But who is helping fulfill memories for the children of parents with terminal cancer? Memories For Kids is doing that work. They rely on the generosity of supporters and amazing donors to fulfill the memory requests of families desperately in need of a smile. Memory For Kids recipients usually have Stage IV cancer or similar diagnosis as designated by an oncologist.

The Memories For Kids Guild is holding a hybrid fundraiser celebrating Cinco De Mayo. You can participate in this event either in person or virtually, whatever is best for you and your life. Julie Liakos, Advisor for Memories For Kids explained to Mike Hogan how the event works and that all the proceeds will go to help make some lasting, treasured memories for the children of those in medical need.

More information about the event and the organization can be found at https://memoriesforkids.org/ or https://memoriesforkids.org/event/cinco-de-mayo-fiesta/