“Meet Your Army” On Saturday, May 6th At Bellevue University - Capt. Corey Milner Explains What You’ll See

The Omaha Army Recruiting Company, the Nebraska Army National Guard, and Bellevue University have joined forces for Nebraska’s first-ever “Meet Your Army,” bringing together top Army soldiers and technology to give a first-hand look at life as a soldier.

Captain Corey Milner joined Mike Hogan at KIOS-FM to talk about this unique event. It is a perfect, relaxed way to see what opportunities are available through a military career and see if you have interest. You also get to see some really cool technology!

The event is Saturday, May 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bellevue University (1008 Bruin Blvd., Bellevue, NE 68005).

More information can be found at https://news.bellevue.edu/meet-your-army-on-may-6-at-bellevue-university/.