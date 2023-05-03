© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
KIOSBlue 2880x210.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

“Meet Your Army” On Saturday, May 6th At Bellevue University - Capt. Corey Milner Explains What You’ll See

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 3, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT
Meet Your Army-1.PNG

The Omaha Army Recruiting Company, the Nebraska Army National Guard, and Bellevue University have joined forces for Nebraska’s first-ever “Meet Your Army,” bringing together top Army soldiers and technology to give a first-hand look at life as a soldier.

Captain Corey Milner joined Mike Hogan at KIOS-FM to talk about this unique event. It is a perfect, relaxed way to see what opportunities are available through a military career and see if you have interest. You also get to see some really cool technology!

The event is Saturday, May 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bellevue University (1008 Bruin Blvd., Bellevue, NE 68005).
More information can be found at https://news.bellevue.edu/meet-your-army-on-may-6-at-bellevue-university/.

Meet Your Army-2.PNG

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsbellevue university
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan