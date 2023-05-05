© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

The Force & The Jedi Return To The Holland Center, Conductor Ernest Richardson Talks On How To Play Live Music To Star Wars!

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 5, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
Omaha Symphony-1.PNG

Watch Return of the Jedi as Ernest Richardson and the Omaha Symphony bring you a live-to-picture performance of John Williams' exhilarating score. This event is at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th at 7:30 and 2:00 respectively.

Maestro Ernest Richardson talked with Mike Hogan about the mechanics of how the orchestra is able to play the brilliant John Williams score live while the movie is playing. It is truly an immersive Star Wars experience.

Information and tickets can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/return-of-the-jedi.

Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan