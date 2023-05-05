The Force & The Jedi Return To The Holland Center, Conductor Ernest Richardson Talks On How To Play Live Music To Star Wars!

Watch Return of the Jedi as Ernest Richardson and the Omaha Symphony bring you a live-to-picture performance of John Williams' exhilarating score. This event is at the Holland Performing Arts Center on Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th at 7:30 and 2:00 respectively.

Maestro Ernest Richardson talked with Mike Hogan about the mechanics of how the orchestra is able to play the brilliant John Williams score live while the movie is playing. It is truly an immersive Star Wars experience.

Information and tickets can be found at https://www.omahasymphony.org/concerts/return-of-the-jedi.