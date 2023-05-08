© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

Dr. Cheryl Logan’s Unabridged, Exit Interview On KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 8, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT
Dr Cheryl Logan-1.JPG
Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools has tendered her resignation to take an opportunity closer to her family. She spent quite a bit of time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” talking about her five years here in Omaha, what was accomplished while she was here, how she and the team handled the pandemic, and what her future holds. The entire, unabridged interview is here.

Dr. Logan was a fan if KIOS-FM and she will be missed.

