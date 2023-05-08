Dr. Cheryl Logan’s Unabridged, Exit Interview On KIOS-FM

Dr. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools has tendered her resignation to take an opportunity closer to her family. She spent quite a bit of time with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” talking about her five years here in Omaha, what was accomplished while she was here, how she and the team handled the pandemic, and what her future holds. The entire, unabridged interview is here.

Dr. Logan was a fan if KIOS-FM and she will be missed.