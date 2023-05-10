© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

30th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference Hosts Bold Conversations, ICAN President Aileen Warren Explains

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT
Institute For Career Advancement Needs (ICAN) President Aileen Warren spent some time with “Live & Local’s” Mike Hogan to discuss their upcoming 30th Annual Women's Leadership Conference on May 17, 2023, at the CHI Health Center from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Attendees will take on the bold conversations that impact the future of women leaders in our community and the entire world — just as ICAN has done for the past three decades of annual conferences.

Attendees can join the conference in-person or virtually. Details on both ways to attend can be found at https://icanleaders.org/.

