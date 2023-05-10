Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.
30th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference Hosts Bold Conversations, ICAN President Aileen Warren Explains
Institute For Career Advancement Needs (ICAN) President Aileen Warren spent some time with “Live & Local’s” Mike Hogan to discuss their upcoming 30th Annual Women's Leadership Conference on May 17, 2023, at the CHI Health Center from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Attendees will take on the bold conversations that impact the future of women leaders in our community and the entire world — just as ICAN has done for the past three decades of annual conferences.
Attendees can join the conference in-person or virtually. Details on both ways to attend can be found at https://icanleaders.org/.