30th Annual Women’s Leadership Conference Hosts Bold Conversations, ICAN President Aileen Warren Explains

Institute For Career Advancement Needs (ICAN) President Aileen Warren spent some time with “Live & Local’s” Mike Hogan to discuss their upcoming 30th Annual Women's Leadership Conference on May 17, 2023, at the CHI Health Center from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Attendees will take on the bold conversations that impact the future of women leaders in our community and the entire world — just as ICAN has done for the past three decades of annual conferences.

Attendees can join the conference in-person or virtually. Details on both ways to attend can be found at https://icanleaders.org/.