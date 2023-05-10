Creighton and FNBO Team Up To Teach “Fintech,” Retain Young IT Talent, & Help Students Prepare For The Future

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) and Creighton University have been working together on a fintech initiative and practicum that helps foster tech talent in Omaha while also promoting and creating innovation in business. Omaha’s pipeline of tech talent is critical for its workforce development, and it's important for students to know that they don’t have to leave Omaha to pursue high-paying tech jobs. Especially in a big banking and insurance city like Omaha. The explosive future of tech in banking means those institutions need to increase their people in data, technology, and analysis.

Ellery Stubbers, Creighton fintech practicum student and Adrian Oropeza, adjunct professor for the class and head of Milli Product for FNBO, joined Mike Hogan on KIOS-FM’s “Live & Local” to discuss what the class teaches and what was learned during the semester. More information can be found at https://www.creighton.edu/business/undergraduate/experiential-learning/fnbo-fintech-practicum.