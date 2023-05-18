© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
FUND Drive (1920 × 800 px) (1920 × 350 px) (1920 × 450 px) (2880 × 210 px).png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live and Local
Live and Local.jpg
Live & Local
Daily interviews with people involved in local charities, arts organizations, government, medical groups, educational institutions, and more. Airs weekdays at 7:44 a.m. and 3:44 p.m. hosted by Mike Hogan.

25th Anniversary Of Nebraska Cultural Endowment Is Tonight At The Holland Center, Maggie Smith Discusses on KIOS-FM

KIOS | By Mike Hogan
Published May 18, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT
Nebraska Cultural Endowment-1.JPG
-
/

Formed in 1998, (with the vision of ensuring that all Nebraskans have access to the arts and humanities, today and for future generations), Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE) is the first and only cultural endowment in the nation to sustain both arts & humanities through privately-supported and publicly-matched resources, made possible by our Nebraska Legislature.

Under current legislation, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment can match up to an additional $10 million in donations to its private endowment. It is their goal to continue growing these funds to enrich the lives of Nebraskans by raising the private contributions needed to match the State of Nebraska’s commitment. And that includes every dollar that is raised from the 25th Anniversary event tonight.

NCE Executive Director Maggie Smith spoke with Mike Hogan about this event which will include a presentation and book signing with U. S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon (whose full two-part “Live & Local” interview will post on this website tomorrow morning) as well as Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason and Nebraska Poetry Out Loud Champion Amelia Escalante. All proceeds support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment’s mission of cultivating a legacy of stability, advocacy and leadership for the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

More information about tonight’s event can be found at https://nebraskaculturalendowment.org/25th-anniversary-celebration/.

Nebraska Cultural Endowment-3.JPG
-
/

Tags
Live and Local "Live & Local"live and localKIOS NewsNewsPublic ArtOmaha arts
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan