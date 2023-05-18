25th Anniversary Of Nebraska Cultural Endowment Is Tonight At The Holland Center, Maggie Smith Discusses on KIOS-FM

Formed in 1998, (with the vision of ensuring that all Nebraskans have access to the arts and humanities, today and for future generations), Nebraska Cultural Endowment (NCE) is the first and only cultural endowment in the nation to sustain both arts & humanities through privately-supported and publicly-matched resources, made possible by our Nebraska Legislature.

Under current legislation, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment can match up to an additional $10 million in donations to its private endowment. It is their goal to continue growing these funds to enrich the lives of Nebraskans by raising the private contributions needed to match the State of Nebraska’s commitment. And that includes every dollar that is raised from the 25th Anniversary event tonight.

NCE Executive Director Maggie Smith spoke with Mike Hogan about this event which will include a presentation and book signing with U. S. Poet Laureate Ada Limon (whose full two-part “Live & Local” interview will post on this website tomorrow morning) as well as Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason and Nebraska Poetry Out Loud Champion Amelia Escalante. All proceeds support the Nebraska Cultural Endowment’s mission of cultivating a legacy of stability, advocacy and leadership for the arts and humanities in Nebraska.

More information about tonight’s event can be found at https://nebraskaculturalendowment.org/25th-anniversary-celebration/.